Nebraska Sen. Sasse tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWT) - Sen. Ben Sasse announced Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
A spokesperson for the Republican senator from Nebraska says he tested positive on Wednesday after returning from a trip to the Ukrainian border. He also attended a special Nebraska delegation breakfast Wednesday morning welcoming newly sworn-in Congressman Mike Flood.
Sasse is vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms. He plans to isolate and work remotely for the recommended five days.
He joins a growing list of senators who have recently tested positive, including Sens. Chuck Schumer and Richard Blumenthal.
