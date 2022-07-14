Nebraska Sen. Sasse tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWT) - Sen. Ben Sasse announced Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the Republican senator from Nebraska says he tested positive on Wednesday after returning from a trip to the Ukrainian border. He also attended a special Nebraska delegation breakfast Wednesday morning welcoming newly sworn-in Congressman Mike Flood.

Sasse is vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms. He plans to isolate and work remotely for the recommended five days.

He joins a growing list of senators who have recently tested positive, including Sens. Chuck Schumer and Richard Blumenthal.

6 News contributed to this report.

