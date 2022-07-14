Nebraska Medicine addresses long wait times at emergency departments

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Medicine was getting the word out Thursday about lengthy wait times at its emergency departments.

“Volumes at both Nebraska Medical Center and Bellevue Medical Center are currently surging, meaning those coming in for minor illness or injury are experiencing lengthy wait times. We want the community to be aware of the situation so they can access the care at Nebraska Medicine that best matches their needs,” Nebraska Medicine said in a news release Thursday.

Nebraska Medicine was also reminding patients that virtual and immediate care clinics remain available, with online scheduling, for those whose health concerns are not urgent.

Thursday, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harris Frankel shared more details about — and factors that led to — the situation.

