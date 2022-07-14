Advertisement

Nebraska Medicine addresses long wait times at emergency departments

Nebraska Medicine to roll back crisis operations
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Medicine was getting the word out Thursday about lengthy wait times at its emergency departments.

“Volumes at both Nebraska Medical Center and Bellevue Medical Center are currently surging, meaning those coming in for minor illness or injury are experiencing lengthy wait times. We want the community to be aware of the situation so they can access the care at Nebraska Medicine that best matches their needs,” Nebraska Medicine said in a news release Thursday.

Nebraska Medicine was also reminding patients that virtual and immediate care clinics remain available, with online scheduling, for those whose health concerns are not urgent.

Thursday, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harris Frankel shared more details about — and factors that led to — the situation.

Watch the discussion with Dr. Frankel

LIVE: Nebraska Medicine update on emergency rooms

The chief medical officer and other officials at Nebraska Medicine are discussing the status of emergency rooms in the area.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, July 14, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

