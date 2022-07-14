Advertisement

New Nebraska GOP leadership says shift put the people in charge of the party

(KWTX)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The people are now in charge of the Nebraska GOP.

That was the message from Eric Underwood, the new state Republican Party chairman, at an event Thursday morning following a leadership shake-up that occurred at the convention on Saturday.

Underwood said the shift was a democratic — not an activist — movement.

“People are now in charge of the Republican Party,” he told the crowd at Thursday morning’s event. The sentiment was met with a round of applause.

Lt. Gov. Mike Foley formally introduced Underwood at Thursday’s event.

Former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry was also in attendance at the event.

At the state GOP convention on Saturday, Chairman Dan Welch was voted out after seven years in the position by delegates. The change prompted at least a dozen more resignations of various positions within the party, including Executive Director Taylor Gage.

Party delegates then installed Underwood of Lancaster County as the state GOP’s new chairman.

Following a purge of leadership within the Nebraska Republican Party, Gov. Pete Ricketts was asked his opinion on the fallout during his news conference on Wednesday, saying: “I look forward to seeing the plans of the new leadership and how they intend to elect Republicans.”

Ricketts said his understanding is that the new leadership wants more of a bottom-up approach, starting at the county level, when it comes to candidates; while the previous leadership focused more on a top-down approach.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Reporter Brian Mastre and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this story.

