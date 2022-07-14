Judge: M.U.D., digging company responsible for 2016 explosion, fire in Omaha’s Old Market

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County District Court judge ruled Thursday on who is to blame for the 2016 explosion and fire at M’s Pub in the Old Market.

Judge Timothy Burns decided that Omaha utility company M.U.D. was responsible for 50% of the damage, with Northern Central Services culpable for the other half.

The two-week trial took place in February.

The January 2016 fire started with an explosion. Minutes before that, a number of people inside M’s Pub smelled gas and so did those who lived above the restaurant.

All along, M.U.D has argued that it wasn’t at fault, but the judge said it was their fault.

Firefighters have said they could have stopped the fire if not for the constant fuel source. The gas kept pouring into the basement of the historic building; it took Metropolitan Utilities District crews an hour and a half to turn off the gas.

It took M.U.D. 90 minutes after the fire call to locate and turn off the gas valve located across the street. An abandoned gas line closer to M’s Pub had caused confusion.

M.U.D. had previously argued it was immune from such a lawsuit, but five years after the fire, the Nebraska Supreme Court allowed the lawsuit to proceed. In the civil trial earlier this year, a utility expert from Texas questioned M.U.D.’s method for marking the gas line, which the state fire marshal determined was hit by Minnesota digging crews installing 5G fiber since the gas lines had not been adequately marked.

That gas built up inside the basement of the Mercer building at 11th and Howard streets and not just at M’s Pub; a number of businesses and apartments were destroyed.

The raging fire left all but a shell of the buildings. It’s remarkable that no one was killed.

There will be another trial to determine damages. Because there is a $1 million cap in Nebraska per party, it’s possible M-U-D will be on the hook for at least a total of $2 million for the Mercer family and M’s Pub.

The digging company that was also 50% at fault has already settled.

Read the judge’s bench order

