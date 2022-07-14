Interstate 29 construction in Council Bluffs passes halfway point

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Long-term construction along Interstate 29 in Council Bluffs is having a huge impact on travel.

But there’s good news: The project has reached a notable spot.

“We’ve turned the corner in terms of traffic impacts. We’re not going to be closing anything else.”

The three-year reconstruction of Interstate 29 through Council Bluffs has passed the halfway point. The frontage roads put in place are now permanent. Work is progressing on several ramps on and off the interstate.

Within the next few weeks, a traffic signal will activate at the new interchange at 40th Street, and another section of frontage road will open. And by the fall, the ramps from I-480 to both northbound and southbound I-29 are expected to be open.

Iowa DOT Traffic Engineer Austin Yates says that while he sees progress, he also knows the impact this has on drivers.

“If that’s the way you go every day, it’s a pain for you. We know that and that’s why we try to get things done as quickly as we can.”

Construction for this area of the interstate is expected to finish next fall. And when it’s all done Yates says drivers will notice the difference.

“The two big things that you will notice is when you are on the interstate, it’s going to feel more like an interstate and we now have access between I-29 and West Broadway.”

Yates says there are several things that you can do to help while construction crews continue to work.

Make sure you pay attention to the road signs in the area for directions and any changes that will be taking place. Also, as always, remember to watch your speed and buckle up.

