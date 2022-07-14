How they voted: Active Shooter Alert Act votes from Nebraska, Iowa
Updated: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT
(WOWT) - Here’s how Congressional representatives from Nebraska and western Iowa voted on the Active Shooter Alert Act on Wednesday evening.
- 2nd Dist. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.: YES
- 1st Dist. Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb.: NO
- 3rd Dist. Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb.: NO
- 3rd Dist. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa: YES
- 4th Dist. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa: NO
The bill, HR-6538, passed 260-169.
