How they voted: Active Shooter Alert Act votes from Nebraska, Iowa

U.S. Capitol building
U.S. Capitol building(MGN)
By Gina Dvorak
Updated: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT
(WOWT) - Here’s how Congressional representatives from Nebraska and western Iowa voted on the Active Shooter Alert Act on Wednesday evening.

The bill, HR-6538, passed 260-169.

