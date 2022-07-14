Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts comments on Nebraska GOP leadership shake-up

During his news conference Wednesday, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts talked about the shake-up in the state's Republican party at its convention over the weekend.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Following a purge of leadership within the Nebraska Republican Party, Gov. Pete Ricketts was asked his opinion on the fallout.

At the state GOP convention on Saturday, Chairman Dan Welch was voted out after seven years in the position by delegates. The change prompted at least a dozen more resignations of various positions within the party, including Executive Director Taylor Gage.

Party delegates then installed Eric Underwood of Lancaster County as the state GOP’s new chairman.

A number of delegates told reporters they felt their voice wasn’t being heard, and that Gov. Pete Ricketts had too much power over the party.

Ricketts backed NU Regent Jim Pillen’s bid for governor ahead of the state primary, while former President Trump endorsed Charles Herbster. Pillen won the primary in a contentious — and expensive — race.

During his news conference Wednesday, Ricketts was asked to respond to the shake-up that had occurred within the state party over the weekend.

“The Nebraska Republican Party has been very successful electing Republicans, but there can always be more than one right way to get that done,” he said. “I look forward to seeing the plans of the new leadership and how they intend to elect Republicans.”

Ricketts said his understanding is that the new leadership wants more of a bottom-up approach, starting at the county level, when it comes to candidates; while the previous leadership focused more on a top-down approach.

