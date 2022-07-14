Former Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez on his move to K-State and the relationship with Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With a heavy dose of respect Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez answered several questions about where he used to play at Big 12 Media Days in Arlington, TX.

“I played there for four years really felt like I, I’d done everything that I could, given everything that I could give to Nebraska, our relationship was over at that point. I needed a new opportunity, a new challenge really something that would drive me in a different way. I felt like K-State was that from a coaching standpoint, culture and returning players as well,” said Martinez.

The Wildcats have reached two bowl games in the past three three seasons, all under fourth year Head Coach Chris Klieman. He is also 20-16 in those three years. Adrian was looking for a place where he can show he can win games. No doubt in this area there will more interest in K-State with Adrian’s move to Manhattan. The Wildcats start the season week one with a home game against South Dakota.

