Employee arrested in connection with fire at John Deere dealership in Hastings

Linder was arrested in connection with a July fire at the Hastings John Deere dealerhsip.
Linder was arrested in connection with a July fire at the Hastings John Deere dealerhsip.(Adams County Jail)
By Lorena Carmona and Andrew Collins
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:44 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An employee was arrested in connection with last month’s fire at the Hastings John Deere dealership.

Investigators with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency arrested a Hastings man following an investigation into the July 13 fire at Landmark Implement, 4815 West Hwy 6.

The fire was determined to be a crime of arson. Investigators developed information that Mitchell Linder, 30, of Hastings, an employee of Landmark Implement, was responsible for the fire.

Investigators arrested Linder on Thursday, Aug. 18 without incident. He has been lodged in the Adams County Jail on the charge of Second-Degree Arson. Fire damages are estimated at around six million dollars

