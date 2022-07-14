Advertisement

Fairfield teen requests change of venue in murder trial

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Jeremy Goodale, one of the two teens charged in the death of a Fairfield Spanish teacher, has filed a motion to change the location of his upcoming murder trial.

Goodale is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nohema Graber. The other teen charged, Willard Miller, has already filed similar motions successfully. His trial will be held in Council Bluffs.

Graber was 66 years old when she was killed in November of last year. Her body was found hidden in Chataqua park, a place she liked to walk.

Investigators say she had extensive head trauma and believed she was beaten with a baseball bat.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A random attack in Sarpy County caused severe injuries.
Sarpy County family recovering after unprovoked Fourth of July attack
Lincoln Fire & Rescue's technical rescue team helped recover the body of a woman Wednesday...
Lincoln woman found dead in creek bed
In Dec. 2021 Omaha Police arrested 42-year-old David Orlawski in connection to the destruction...
Suspect accused of vandalizing Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge sentenced in Iowa
Adrian Martinez at Big 12 Media Days
Former Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez on his move to K-State and the relationship with Nebraska
A 16-year-old died after he was ejected Wednesday evening, July 13, 2022, in a rollover crash...
16-year-old passenger killed after ejected in rollover crash in Omaha

Latest News

Sen. Ben Sasse
Nebraska Sen. Sasse tests positive for COVID-19
Bellevue police file active arrest warrant for flooring contractor
Emily's Thursday evening forecast
Black business owner in Omaha metro honors mother with new skin care line
(MGN graphic)
Omaha Police arrest second suspect in 2021 homicide at mall parking lot