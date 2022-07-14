Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: More heat and a few late week storms

Emily's Thursday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Isolated storm chances return to the forecast starting Thursday night. Chances will be hit or miss beginning to the NW near Norfolk around 10 PM and arriving in the Metro after midnight. These last through early Friday morning with chances in the Metro done around 6 AM... From there we’ll have clearing skies in the afternoon. Some may miss out on the rain entirely thanks to the spotty nature of the storms.

Fri AM rain chances
Fri AM rain chances(wowt)

We’ll warm up quickly on Friday with highs in the mid 90s for most. With the humidity factored in it’ll feel even hotter! Expect feels like temperatures as high as 104 in the Metro in the afternoon.

Heat index
Heat index(wowt)

Saturday will be cooler with returning isolated showers and storms. Chances will be spotty starting in the morning and will continue on and off into the evening. Highs will only warm to the mid 80s but it’ll still feel muggy and warm!

Saturday t-showers
Saturday t-showers(wowt)

We jump back to the 90s by Sunday and continue to warm from there. By Tuesday of next week we’ll hit 100!

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

Keep the heat in mind when making your outdoor plans! Get out early or in the evening, spend time in the shade or cool off in the AC and stay hydrated. NEVER leave a pet or child unattended in a car.

