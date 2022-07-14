Bellevue police file active arrest warrant for flooring contractor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a contractor who took a large downpayment but did little more than provide excuses.

Many times, the authorities will tell customers to file a lawsuit.

Once a criminal lawyer in Peru, Ricardo Alarco is convinced he’s a crime victim with evidence to nail down a case against a flooring contractor.

“Because it was criminal, I give you money to buy flooring and you pocket that money what is that?” said Alarco.

Ricardo wrote more than $3,000 in checks to Harry Blaine of Semper Fi Flooring who complained of a bent board and recommended materials should be returned.

“He started to lie to me. He returned the batch of the flooring and said ok it’s coming it’s coming well ok good. But it was a lie he pocketed the money,” said Alarco.

State corporation records list Semper Fi Flooring as inactive and we tried calling owner Harry Blaine.

Because Blaine allegedly had the customer pay for more flooring the contactor returned it and kept the money that laid the groundwork for a criminal case.

A Bellevue police detective filed a felony theft by deception charge against floor contractor Harry C. Blaine III.

“When it comes to civil matters and that there’s a matter whether the fulfilled the contractor or not, however in this case not only did Mr. Blaine does not fulfill the contract he also pocketed the money without completing the work,” said Detective Michael Holm, Bellevue police.

Ricardo hired someone else to finish the job but because flooring contractor Harry Blaine III returned his materials and walked off with the money, the customer has paid twice.

There’s an active arrest warrant for Harry Blaine III.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Sarpy County Crimestoppers at 402-592-7867 (STOP). Besides the criminal warrant, there were four civil suits found filed against the flooring contractor in Douglas County.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.