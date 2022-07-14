Advertisement

Authorities identify victim of train, semi crash in southwest Iowa

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday identified the man killed in a crash a day earlier involving a semi-truck and a train in rural southwest Iowa, south of Walnut.

According to the sheriff’s news release, Ronal Huntoon, 54, of Council Bluffs, was killed in a crash that happened at about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday on 510th Street, between Rosewood and Pinoak roads. He was the driver of the semi-truck.

Authorities also said Thursday that the road would remain closed at least through Saturday.

No train personnel, from the Iowa Interstate Railroad, were hurt in the crash, the release states.

The investigation remains ongoing. Investigators from Iowa Interstate Railroads, the Pottawattamie County Medical Examiner, and Sheriff’s Office were at the scene Wednesday. The Federal Railroad Administration will also complete an investigation.

According to Federal Railroad Administration statistics, this is the second rail crossing fatality in Iowa this year. Eight people died in vehicle crashes with trains in the state in 2021.

Reporter Brent Weber contributed to this report.

