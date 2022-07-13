Advertisement

Widow says she lost $430,000 due to a romance scam

This is the third man Bonnie Libheart formed a virtual relationship with over the last eight years.
By Kailey Schuyler and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – A woman in Alabama is out $430,000 to multiple men due to a romance scam. These scams are on the rise and prey on lonely widows.

Dr. Bonnie Libhart fell victim to three men over the span of eight years online.

She recently learned it was all a scam and stopped sending money last week. One man who was supposed to receive money from her Tuesday texted her during an interview with WAFF.

“I’m sorry, my love, for not texting you,” the man texted her.

Libhart sent pictures back and forth with these men, prayed with them and talked about a life together. All three men lived overseas and started asking for money months into the relationship.

“I had $430,000 in my bank account. Then I had on the house $650,000, and I got a reverse mortgage on it after I spent all the money, and I just kept sending money,” Libhart said.

She says it began about two years after her husband suddenly died.

“I had no clue,” Libhart said. “I believed them. I wanted to get married again.”

Libhart said one of her friends tried to warn her, but she was convinced the men were legit.

“I said no, ‘This guy and I talk about the lord back and forth, and we pray together.’ She said, ‘Well, we have a thing going on at the Baptist church in Huntsville for fraud and romance scam,’” Libhart said.

Libhart said her bank even called concerned about where she was sending all of her money.

“I am not going to do that anymore,” Libhart said.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, more consumers than ever are falling for romance scammers. They reported victims losing $547 million in 2021.

The BBB offers the following advice:

  • Be wary if you meet someone online and they are quick to move communication off of social media.
  • Also, scammers will hint at financial troubles before ever asking you for money.
  • Lastly, a catfisher will begin speaking of a future together and tell you they love you quickly.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child found in an Oceans of Fun pool and taken to the hospital has died from her injuries.
Girl pulled from Kansas City amusement park pool dies
Crossroads site remains barren despite promises of activity from Omaha developers
UNO professor weighs in dropping gas prices
In Dec. 2021 Omaha Police arrested 42-year-old David Orlawski in connection to the destruction...
Suspect accused of vandalizing Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge sentenced in Iowa
A mourning family is urging for more suicide prevention
Grieving Omaha family advocates for more suicide prevention measures

Latest News

Arnulfo Reyes is speaking out as he mourns the loss of his 11 students. (KABB, WOAI, FAMILY...
GRAPHIC: ‘I lost 11’: Uvalde teacher speaks out as sole survivor of classroom shooting
President Joe Biden made remarks on the American relationship with Israel upon his arrival in...
In Mideast, Biden cites ‘bone deep’ bond between US, Israel
Arnulfo Reyes is speaking out as he mourns the loss of his 11 students. (KABB, WOAI, FAMILY...
GRAPHIC: Uvalde teacher speaks out as sole survivor of classroom shooting
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
The baby was found somewhere in this alley.
Newborn found dead in alley in Phoenix, police say