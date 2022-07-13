Advertisement

US Coast Guard family’s U-Haul, minivan stolen during move to new assignment

Thieves broke into the vehicles and made off with nearly all their cherished possessions. (Source: WTKR, CRANDALL FAMILY, CNN)
By Kelsey Jones
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) – A U.S. Coast Guard family had their minivan and a U-Haul full of their belongings stolen on the way to their new assignment.

Matthew Crandall is in the Coast Guard and lives in Tampa, Florida. He and his family were heading to their next duty station in Massachusetts but stopped to get some rest at Norfolk Navy Lodge in Virginia on the way.

That’s when thieves broke into the vehicles and made off with nearly all their cherished possessions.

“We have two daughters that we’re never going to get back the baby books, the footprints, all the stuff that we kept throughout the years of them,” Crandall said.

They took his laptop, passports, his wife’s wedding ring and jewelry – averaging around $30,000.

Crandall and his wife said they are hopeful they will get their things back but have not yet received any updates on the vehicles or their stolen property.

“I’m hoping with Texas plates on the minivan and Washington plates on the U-Haul that a big orange U-Haul box might get noticed by someone on the side of the road. I just want to get the stuff that’s within the car,” Crandall said.

Police and Coast Guard investigators are searching for answers for the Crandalls.

