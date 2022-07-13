Train, semi crash in southwest Iowa leaves one person dead

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person was killed Wednesday in a crash involving a semi-truck and a train in rural southwest Iowa, near Walnut.

The railroad crossing where this occurred did not have barrier arms.

Authorities at the scene said the crash ignited some grass and brush in the area. The train cars involved were carrying grain.

