Train, semi crash in southwest Iowa leaves one person dead

One person was killed in a crash Wednesday in rural southwest Iowa involving a train and a truck.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person was killed Wednesday in a crash involving a semi-truck and a train in rural southwest Iowa, near Walnut.

The railroad crossing where this occurred did not have barrier arms.

Authorities at the scene said the crash ignited some grass and brush in the area. The train cars involved were carrying grain.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

