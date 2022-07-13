Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Back to the 90s for the rest of the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be slightly warmer out the door this morning but the noticeable changes will come this afternoon with highs returning to the 90s. Thankfully it won’t be all too humid just yet today.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

With dew points in the lower 60s on the muggy meter, we won’t see the heat index venture more than a degree or two from the actual air temperature.

Heat Index Wednesday (WOWT)

More heat builds in for Thursday with highs in the upper 90s and a heat index that will get close to 100 during the afternoon.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Some showers and storms are possible Friday morning but they’ll likely exit rather quickly. That should give us a chance to warm up well into the 90s again Friday afternoon.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

