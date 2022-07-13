Omaha zoo expecting fourth baby elephant

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has some big news — again!

Zoo officials announced Wednesday that another of their African elephants, Jayei, is pregnant. The calf is due to arrive in fall of next year.

It’s the fourth such pregnancy Henry Doorly has announced in recent years: Eugenia and Sonny were born in January — the only African elephant births expected this year. Zoo officials announced a third elephant pregnancy in March — Lolly is expecting her calf in March 2023 — and said Wednesday that she is on track and “doing great.”

Henry Doorly officials said they anticipate more elephant births there in coming years; eight baby elephants were expected to arrive over the two-year timespan.

