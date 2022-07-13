New virtual food hall brings together local Omaha vendors

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re indecisive or have multiple people and palettes to satisfy, then one unique concept in Omaha may be your new go-to: Blend Food Hall.

Located off 107th and Q streets, it works for a variety of different situations, like office lunches, dinner with your significant other, or even if you just crave different foods at the same time.

It’s a one-stop shop. Vendors on the menu include Wonton Jon’s, Gravy Train, Deviled Egg Co., and more. Customers order from multiple different vendors on the same site. The hall only supports online ordering.

The founder said that it’s win-win for vendor and customer.

“You can order from every single concept at once and get it all in the same bag instead of having to order from multiple concepts and get things at different times,” said Jon Stastny, COO of Blend Food Hall.

Jon’s side of the business pays for the overhead and is responsible for the maintenance.

“[The vendors] are just responsible for making excellent food very consistent and efficiently,” he said.

Stastny said he wants to create opportunities for local businesses.

“So we’re taking a lot of the barriers and responsibility that typically come with starting a restaurant – we’re taking those away – and kind of reducing the barrier of entry for small businesses so they have an opportunity to either expand on their current business or start new ones,” he said.

That’s one thing that attracted Lauren Wright and Conscious Comforts to join.

“It’s a great way to expand without us having to physically be in a space,” Wright said.

Conscious Comforts offers vegan and gluten-free options, and she said there’s always someone in the group that needs it.

“I know how it feels to feel a little left out when it comes to those things. You’re stuck with iceberg lettuce and maybe an Italian dressing. So this’ll make sure that everyone has a food to enjoy that’s hot, that’s delicious. And it’s easy on the person ordering as well,” she said.

The virtual food hall is soft-launching before its grand opening, which is set for July 22nd. And its next pop-up event is this weekend, serving a limited menu.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.