Former Omaha Central basketball stars reuniting on the court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Central High School alums Josh Jones, Deverell Biggs, and Tre’Shawn Thurman are coming together in their hometown to participate in the TBT Omaha Regional with the Omaha Blue Crew. Although all three of these former Eagles were never on the court at the same time at Omaha Central, they all left their mark on the school bringing seven Class A state titles to Central among the three of them.

Jones will be coaching the Blue Crew, while Thurman and Biggs will be on the court. The Omaha Blue Crew plays their first round game of TBT Saturday, July 16th at 7pm at D.J. Sokol Arena.

