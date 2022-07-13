Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: More heat and a few storms to end the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After breaking into the 90s Wednesday the heat holds on! We’ll be even hotter for the end of the work week with mid-upper 90s on Thursday and Friday. As the week goes on humidity will build. You’ll notice it for the end of the work week.

Muggy meter (wowt)

Factoring in the humidity with highs in the 90s, it will FEEL more like the 100s for the end of the week. Even as highs fall back to the mid-upper 80s Saturday, we’ll still feel more like the low 90s thanks to the muggy air. Limit time outdoors during the peak afternoon heat!

Heat index (wowt)

Isolated storm chances return to the forecast starting Thursday night. Chances will be hit or miss beginning to the NW near Norfolk around 8 PM and arriving in the Metro around midnight. These last through Friday morning with gradually clearing skies in the afternoon. Some may miss out on the rain entirely thanks to the spotty nature of the storms.

Thu night storms (wowt)

After a brief dip in temps over the weekend we heat back up with highs nearing 100 a couple of times next week.

Next 5 days (wowt)

Keep the heat in mind when making your outdoor plans! Get out early or in the evening, spend time in the shade or cool off in the AC and stay hydrated. NEVER leave a pet or child unattended in a car.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.