Advertisement

4,000 beagles to be transferred from troubled facility following federal approval

FILE PHOTO: A beagle stands in a yard in this undated photo. About 4,000 dogs currently housed...
FILE PHOTO: A beagle stands in a yard in this undated photo. About 4,000 dogs currently housed at a troubled Virginia breeding facility will be moved to shelters where they can be adopted.(AlbanyColley/Pixabay/Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has approved a plan that calls for transferring about 4,000 dogs currently housed at a troubled Virginia breeding facility to shelters where they can be adopted.

That’s according to court records filed Tuesday in the civil enforcement action the federal government filed against Envigo RMS in May.

The company breeds beagles at the facility for medical research. Federal officials have accused the company of a series of animal welfare violations, and the company had previously said it would close the facility.

The removal plans calls for the Humane Society of the United States to transfer the dogs to other shelters where they can be adopted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child found in an Oceans of Fun pool and taken to the hospital has died from her injuries.
Girl pulled from Kansas City amusement park pool dies
Crossroads site remains barren despite promises of activity from Omaha developers
UNO professor weighs in dropping gas prices
In Dec. 2021 Omaha Police arrested 42-year-old David Orlawski in connection to the destruction...
Suspect accused of vandalizing Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge sentenced in Iowa
A mourning family is urging for more suicide prevention
Grieving Omaha family advocates for more suicide prevention measures

Latest News

Arnulfo Reyes is speaking out as he mourns the loss of his 11 students. (KABB, WOAI, FAMILY...
GRAPHIC: ‘I lost 11’: Uvalde teacher speaks out as sole survivor of classroom shooting
President Joe Biden made remarks on the American relationship with Israel upon his arrival in...
In Mideast, Biden cites ‘bone deep’ bond between US, Israel
Arnulfo Reyes is speaking out as he mourns the loss of his 11 students. (KABB, WOAI, FAMILY...
GRAPHIC: Uvalde teacher speaks out as sole survivor of classroom shooting
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
The baby was found somewhere in this alley.
Newborn found dead in alley in Phoenix, police say