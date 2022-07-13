Advertisement

3 injured in Wednesday morning house explosion in Le Mars, IA

The wreckage after a house explosion and subsequent fire in Le Mars, Iowa.
The wreckage after a house explosion and subsequent fire in Le Mars, Iowa.(Dawn Wilson)
By Nathan Bauman
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Three people are in the hospital after an early morning house explosion in Le Mars, Iowa.

The explosion was reported around 6:30 a.m. Monday at the corner of 3rd Street and 4th Ave SW. A fire broke out after the explosion which took firefighters several hours to get fully extinguished. Le Mars Fire and Rescue currently believe this was caused by natural gas, judging by how the explosion went up into the air instead of out of the sides of the house.

The three people injured were taken to various hospitals. Two were sent to a Le Mars hospital, and officials say they are in “okay” condition. The third person, the owner of the rental properties that were destroyed, was initially sent to a Sioux City hospital before being taken to the burn center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The house that exploded has been completely destroyed, with a crater where it once stood and debris scattered across the neighborhood. In addition, several nearby homes were damaged by the falling and flying debris.

This video, sent to us by Darleen Ferguson, shows the fire that broke out in Le Mars, Iowa Wednesday morning after a house exploded.

Le Mars Fire Chief David Schipper compares this to surveying after a tornado. Crews were still surveying the damage as of late Wednesday morning, but one thing is for certain, the explosion was powerful.

“I come outside and just see smoke a couple of blocks from my house and this is just devastating...I could see, I live about two-three blocks away to the northeast and I could see flames plain as day above the trees. That’s when I knew something crazy had went on,” said Robert Trobaugh, a resident of Le Mars.

Le Mars Fire and Rescue was assisted by Orange City and Sioux Center, along with the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office and the Le Mars Police Department. MidAmerican Energy was also at the scene.

This is a Developing Story. We will update this article once more information comes in.

