Advertisement

1-year-old shot in New Orleans

A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon at a Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said.
A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon at a Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A 1-year-old child was shot and critically injured Tuesday afternoon at a Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said.

Police said the child, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken to a hospital for emergency treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg.

The child was wounded at about 3:50 p.m., and five hours later was said by police to be in critical but stable condition.

Police said the gun was recovered at the scene, and that “all individuals involved in the incident have been detained for questioning.”

A man and a woman were seen being handcuffed and placed in a police car about an hour after the shooting.

Police said they don’t believe the shooting was a random violent act.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child found in an Oceans of Fun pool and taken to the hospital has died from her injuries.
Girl pulled from Kansas City amusement park pool dies
Crossroads site remains barren despite promises of activity from Omaha developers
UNO professor weighs in dropping gas prices
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Omaha highway to be affected by lane closures until late November

Latest News

The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. A new report says social media...
LGBTQ harassment, slurs abound on social media, report says
A random attack in Sarpy County caused severe injuries.
Sarpy County family recovering after unprovoked Fourth of July attack
FILE PHOTO: A beagle stands in a yard in this undated photo. About 4,000 dogs currently housed...
4,000 beagles to be transferred from troubled facility following federal approval
A random attack in Sarpy County caused severe injuries.
6 On Your Side: Random attack on Sarpy County family results in injuries
Deputies were called to a home located south of SW 40th & A Streets just after 8 a.m. Monday to...
Lancaster County man’s death ruled a homicide