Lincoln Police investigate vandalism at elementary school

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of vandalism at Morley Elementary School Tuesday morning.

LFR responded to a fire alarm at Morley Elementary near 70th and South Streets around 4 a.m. Upon arrival it appeared a fire extinguisher had been discharged in the hallways, an exit sign had been damaged, interior windows in the library broken, a ceramic bust broken and damage to the library drywall. According to LPD, the total damage is estimated at $1,750.

LPD said no forced entry into the building was observed.

This investigation is ongoing.

