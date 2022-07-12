Advertisement

Lincoln Police investigate vandalism at elementary school

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of vandalism at Morley Elementary School Tuesday morning.

LFR responded to a fire alarm at Morley Elementary near 70th and South Streets around 4 a.m. Upon arrival it appeared a fire extinguisher had been discharged in the hallways, an exit sign had been damaged, interior windows in the library broken, a ceramic bust broken and damage to the library drywall. According to LPD, the total damage is estimated at $1,750.

LPD said no forced entry into the building was observed.

This investigation is ongoing.

