UNO professor weighs in dropping gas prices

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Although prices are still historically high, they are beginning to come down, slowly.

“You gotta make a decision, either you put gas in your vehicle to get to work or you buy groceries to eat or find ways to pay bills,” says Kathleen Rogers as she put just $15 worth of gas in her car Monday afternoon.

UNO Professor of Economics Zhigang Feng says there are a few reasons why prices are dropping. But to understand why they’re dropping, it’s important to know why they got so high in the first place.

One of the major reasons, Feng says, is because crude oil refineries going offline.

“During the pandemic, so the demand of oil was very low, so many refineries had to keep up their margins, so they had to shut down some of their older and lower-technology refineries to keep up their profit margins.”

But it wasn’t just the pandemic that shut down refineries across the country, it was also extreme weather. For example, Hurricane Laura caused flooding in New Orleans, forcing a Phillips 66 refinery to close.

As the pandemic eased and oil and gas demand began hitting pre-pandemic levels again beginning in 2021, the price of crude oil went up as the fewer open refineries struggled to keep up with the increasing demand.

Another major reason for the price hike, Feng says, is the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“International societies sanctioned many countries from buying Russian oil, and why that matters is because Russian oil consists of more than 10%, actually 12% of oil production worldwide,” he says

Now gas prices are starting to come down as demand does, too.

While trying to combat rising inflation, federal interest rates have gone up. Feng says this has also led to a fear of recession, so people and businesses may be spending less on gas and in general to prepare.

“To me, I think the major factor is the rising interest rate, so that’s going to dampen the demand, push down the demand for gas and oil, and that naturally relieves the pressure in terms of rising price.”

But there could be other reasons, too.

“I cannot rule out the possibility, maybe there some sign in Europe, maybe there’s some peace talk, some possibility of easing of war between Russia and Ukraine, that can potentially release the rising price pressure,” Feng says. “Or, maybe there’s talk with Saudi Arabia, maybe they’re going to increase their oil production.”

Feng says every aspect revolves around inflation.

He says may have benefitted more if federal interest rates were raised earlier and more aggressively in 2021.

Being a market economy, Feng says what the President can do to really impact gas prices is very little.

“So if you want to blame, blame the war, blame Russia,” he says. “Not our President.”

Until prices drop further, people like Kathleen are doing what they can to save money. For her, it’s downloading apps like Shopkick, Fetch, and Upside Gas, in hopes of earning points and getting cash back.

“I never thought we’d have to come to this, no. It’s horrible,” she says.

