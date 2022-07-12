Suspect accused of vandalizing Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge sentenced in Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man accused of vandalizing the Bob Kerry Pedestrian Bridge had his charges dropped in Douglas County, but he was still convicted for similar charges in Pottawattamie County.

According to Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, charges against an alleged Bob Kerry Pedestrian Bridge vandal were dropped in Douglas County District Court Tuesday.

Police say 42-year-old David Orlawski was seen on video last year causing thousands of dollars in damage to equipment on the bridge with a large pole. He was charged with criminal mischief of $5,000 or more.

As the bridge borders both Nebraska and Iowa, Orlawski was facing charges in both Douglas and Pottawattamie County. The bridge was vandalized on each state’s side.

Orlawski was convicted in Pottawattamie County and sentenced to two years of probation and $13,000 restitution. If he fails to follow his probation terms, he will face up to 10 years in jail.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine says the charges were dropped in Douglas County after Orlawski’s conviction in Pottawattamie County.

