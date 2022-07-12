Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Comfortable today before some heat returns for the rest of the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re waking up to temperatures in the 60s this morning and with low dew points it will be a very comfortable start to the day. I don’t expect it to be humid at any one point today as sunshine warms us into the upper 80s. That will be a very comfortable afternoon.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Dew points should be rather low in the pleasant range all day long as well.

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

Highs return to the 90s by Wednesday and likely stay there the rest of the week. Heat index values likely get close to 100 by Thursday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The next threat of any rain and storms is in the forecast after midnight Thursday into Friday morning. A few more storms are possible Friday night into Saturday morning as well. They likely won’t be all that widespread but they are the only chances of rain we have during an otherwise hot stretch of July weather.

Precip Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.