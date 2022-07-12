Omaha Blue Crew gets ready for TBT regional

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After making their debut last year in The Basketball Tournament, the Omaha Blue Crew returns this year to play in front of a home crowd in the Omaha Regional. The team of mostly former Creighton basketball players and several Omaha natives will begin playing for the $1,000,000 cash prize Saturday, July 16th at D.J. Sokol Arena with the Omaha Blue Crew playing Team Overtime at 7pm.

TBT is a 64-team, single elimination tournament with eight different cities hosting TBT regionals.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.