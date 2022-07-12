Advertisement

Omaha-area soccer coach sentenced to 5-8 years for attempted child enticement

(Sarpy County)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former soccer coach will serve time in prison after he allegedly sent inappropriate messages to children.

Sentenced by District Court Judge Michael A. Smith, former soccer coach Kyle Marek will serve 5-8 years in prison after he pleaded no contest to attempted child enticement. He potentially faced up to 50 years.

Marek was a coach with Gretna Elite Academy and an assistant coach for Papillion-La Vista Schools. He allegedly sent inappropriate Snapchat messages to two children he was coaching. The victims were 14 and 15 years old at the time.

Marek made his first court appearance over one year ago.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crossroads site remains barren despite promises of activity from Omaha developers
Omaha highway to be affected by lane closures until late November
Nebraska State Sen. Flood submits formal resignation
Omaha neighborhood residents concerned with new apartment complex development
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say

Latest News

Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes increase to gender pay gap
Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a vandalism at Morley Elementary School...
Lincoln Police investigate vandalism at elementary school
A child found in an Oceans of Fun pool and taken to the hospital has died from her injuries.
Girl pulled from Kansas City amusement park pool dies
Iowa assistant AG sues Des Moines police over protest arrest