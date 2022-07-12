Advertisement

Mike Flood sworn in as Nebraska Congressman

Voted in by special election, he will serve out Fortenberry’s term
Mike Flood is sworn into Congress
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWT) - Mike Flood was sworn in as Nebraska’s 1st District Congressman during a special ceremony Tuesday evening.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi administered the oath of office to Flood, who was elected June 28 to fill the rest of Jeff Fortenberry’s term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Fortenberry resigned last March after he was convicted in federal court of lying to the FBI over illegal campaign contributions.

Flood resigned his post in the Nebraska Unicameral on Monday, saying in a statement: “I am humbled to have gained the confidence of the voters of the First Congressional District... Having the trust of your friends, neighbors, and community leaders is a tremendous honor. The first thing to do will be letting people know my office and I are a resource for them.”

Flood, a Republican, is expected to be sworn in as U.S. Representative Tuesday evening in Washington, D.C. He defeated Democrat and fellow State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks during a special election in June. The two will square off again in November to claim the next term, which begins in January 2023.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

