Girl pulled from Kansas City amusement park pool dies
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The owner of a popular water park in Kansas City says a young girl who was pulled from a pool last week has died.
A spokesman for Cedar Fair Entertainment Co., which owns Oceans of Fun water park, confirmed the girl’s death on Tuesday.
The company said in a statement that park staff and fire department responders cared for the girl after she was found in distress on July 5 at the park’s Coconut Cove pool.
The company didn’t say what caused the girl to begin struggling and it didn’t immediately reply to a request for further information, including the girl’s name.
Law enforcement officials said the girl was younger than 10 years old.
