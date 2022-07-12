Advertisement

Girl pulled from Kansas City amusement park pool dies

A child found in an Oceans of Fun pool and taken to the hospital has died from her injuries.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The owner of a popular water park in Kansas City says a young girl who was pulled from a pool last week has died.

A spokesman for Cedar Fair Entertainment Co., which owns Oceans of Fun water park, confirmed the girl’s death on Tuesday.

The company said in a statement that park staff and fire department responders cared for the girl after she was found in distress on July 5 at the park’s Coconut Cove pool.

The company didn’t say what caused the girl to begin struggling and it didn’t immediately reply to a request for further information, including the girl’s name.

Law enforcement officials said the girl was younger than 10 years old.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

