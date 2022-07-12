Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Hot and increasingly humid week

Emily's Tuesday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a warm but pleasant Tuesday in the 80s we’re getting ready for a hot rest of the week. By Wednesday we make the climb into the 90s with increasing humidity for the end of the week. Friday brings us up to the mid 90s! With the added humidity our heat index will soar to the upper 90s and 100s.

Thursday heat index
Thursday heat index(wowt)
Friday heat index
Friday heat index(wowt)

The hot weather stays in place through next week with very minimal rain chances over the extended forecast. Thursday night into Friday morning and again Saturday morning bring the chance for isolated showers and storms but no promise of meaningful moisture. By the middle of next week highs will climb near 100.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

Keep the heat in mind when making your outdoor plans! Get out early or in the evening, spend time in the shade or cool off in the AC and stay hydrated. NEVER leave a pet or child unattended in a car.

