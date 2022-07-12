To combat fentanyl abuse in Iowa, state emphasizes awareness, treatment

(WOWT) - Officials in Iowa are stepping up efforts to prevent fentanyl abuse and drug trafficking by encouraging Iowans to be vigilant about how the drug makes its way into the state’s communities.

“There has been an obvious increase in fentanyl deaths across Iowa,” authorities said. The majority of those deaths were determined to be accidental.

Gov. Kim Reynolds held a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about the effects of fentanyl on Iowans, inviting state authorities and experts as well as the parents of an Iowa teen who died as a result of fentanyl use.

“Kids think they are invincible. They are naive. They are trusting... One bad decision is all it takes,” the teen’s father said at the news conference.

Don’t think it won’t happen to you, he said, encouraging parents to talk with their kids in an effort to keep them safe from drug abuse.

His statements brought the governor to tears as she introduced Iowa law enforcement and narcotics authorities.

“There’s more to be done to combat this crisis,” she said.

The governor was joined by officials from the Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Public Safety, and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.

Authorities warned that such abuse and addiction can begin with counterfeit pills made to look like legitimate medications but that could contain lethal doses of fentanyl. Use safe, verified pharmacies to avoid these counterfeit medications, and trust pills only from a reliable source prescribed to you from a prescription from your pharmacist.

“If the information today scares you, it should,” Reynolds said, encouraging parents to talk with their children about the dangers of drug use. Kids need to know about the lethal consequences of experimenting with drugs, she said, especially with so many these days being laced with fentanyl.

The governor also called on President Biden to secure the U.S.-Mexico border. One official said during the news conference that most of the fentanyl coming into the country is coming from Mexico.

What to do if you find pills

“Proper disposal is critical,” authorities said Tuesday.

Authorities ask that if you find suspicious medications, don’t flush them. Not only could it contaminate the water supply, but it also prevents investigators from determining their origin and working to stop local “pill mills” and “clandestine labs.”

Instead, call police or submit a tip to the state by emailing dneinfo@dps.state.ia.gov or calling 1-800-532-0052.

