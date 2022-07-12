Advertisement

Boys Town National Research Hospital launches mobile research unit

A local hospital unveils a new traveling research unit
By Erin Hartley
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Boys Town National Research Hospital officially launched its newest research space, and it’s on wheels.

Tuesday was the unveiling of the brand-new research vehicle. The project has been two years in the making.

The custom-built trailer is climate-controlled. Inside is hospital-grade equipment that allows researchers to do hearing and language screenings and conduct research.

They’ll now be able to take their research on the road, going to communities where it’s needed the most.

“For a long time we’ve known that we haven’t represented our full community in our research and that’s because it can be hard to travel to the hospital, either for work reasons or for travel reasons,” said Lori Leibold, Director of the Boys Town Hospital Center for Hearing Research. “We really know that we need to do a better job of increasing our representation in research and giving everybody in our communities the chance to be in research.”

And the research vehicle isn’t limited to just Omaha. The vehicle will head to the more rural parts of Nebraska and even across state lines into North Carolina and Texas to be used at camps for children with hearing loss.

