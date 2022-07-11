Suspect in Omaha guitar store robbery appears in court, bond set at $1M

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A suspect accused of robbing a guitar store in broad daylight appears in court.

Jorge Lopez, 30, was in court Monday for allegedly robbing Ground Floor Guitar. He and another suspect are accused of robbing the store, employees and customers

Lopez has had his charges revised since his arrest and is now facing five counts of robbery and four counts of false imprisonment.

The victims of the robbery told police that one of the two suspects had a gun. Several were allegedly ordered to empty their pockets and were then forced into a bathroom in the basement. They said they were told not to come out or they would be shot. One victim said he even had his hands tied behind his back.

Lopez’s bond has been set at $1 million. He has waived his preliminary hearing and the case will go to trial.

According to law enforcement, police are looking for the second suspect and they have not been publicly identified.

