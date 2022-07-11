Advertisement

Suspect in north Omaha shooting appears in court, bond set

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the reported gunfire resulted from a feud between neighbors.
James Methe, 79.
James Methe, 79.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspect in a shooting Friday that left one person seriously injured appeared in court Monday.

James Methe, 79, has a bond set at $250,000 with a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

He is charged with first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The 66-year-old victim called 911 and was sent to the hospital.

