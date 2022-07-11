Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Morning showers, afternoon clearing and pleasant to end the day!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few storms moved through the area overnight and we still have some on the map to start the day as well. Chances are in the forecast the rest of the morning and early afternoon but we’ll gradually see fewer and fewer leading up to about 3pm.

Rain Chances (WOWT)

Clouds will break up during the afternoon too leading us to a high in the upper 80s. Drier air will move in too so we’ll notice a nice drop in the muggy meter this afternoon too.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

Temperatures will be close to average again Tuesday with somewhat enjoy able humidity levels too. Heat will start to build in Wednesday and 90s are likely in the forecast well into next week.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

There won’t be many chances of rain after today over the next 10 days so we are likely to dry out quite a bit heading into the middle of the month. Drought conditions could spread to a bit more of the area.

