One killed, two injured in Dodge County crash Saturday

(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - A fatal crash in Dodge County shut down a highway for three hours and caused the death of one person.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, troopers went to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 30 and County Road 19.

The Sheriff’s Office says a Chrysler van traveling north on County Road 19 and a Toyota Camry traveling east on Highway 30 collided at the intersection. The collision caused the vehicles to veer north and the van crashed into a power pole.

Law enforcement identified a passenger in the Toyota as 44-year-old Dominga Mendoza of Fremont. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office says she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The drivers of both vehicles were airlifted to Omaha hospitals for treatment.

Highway 30 was shut down for three hours after the crash.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are still investigating the crash.

