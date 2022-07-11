Bellevue LGBTQ+ fundraising event benefits Nebraska AIDS Project

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In just its second year, the Rainbow Skate fundraiser has grown more than co-founder Buddy Sims could’ve imagined.

“I definitely did not think it was going to move that fast,” he tells 6 News.

What started as simply wanting to rent out Skate City in Bellevue for fun, turned into something bigger than Buddy. “Now I think we’ve really legitimized ourselves into a fundraising organization that people can support and trust which is really important to us.”

Rainbow Skate not only raises thousands for organizations in the Omaha metro, but it also is a celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community.

This year’s event was held just a week before Omaha’s Pride celebrations.

“This was kind of our kick off event to remind people that we are here, we are queer, and we are going to fight for our rights, I think it’s really important to gather and support one another,” Sims says.

At least year’s inaugural event, they raised several thousand dollars, with proceeds going to the Omaha Roller Derby.

This year, dozens of raffle prizes ranging from gift cards to products were donated by local small businesses. 50% of ticket sales along with donations will go to the Nebraska AIDS Project.

“To see how the community is just showing up in numbers, great numbers, to pour their financial contributions into the work that we do, it’s a great feeling,” says Tommy Dennis, the outreach coordinator for the Nebraska AIDS Project.

The organization specializes in HIV and STI testing and education, and they also support those living with HIV through their case management services.

Dennis says every donation makes a difference.

“It can just help us broaden our message and continue to communicate to the community about the services we have in the Omaha metro area.”

Ashley Wolfing and Jess Beauchamp made the drive from Kansas City to take part in Sunday’s event. They says these events can also make a difference in the lives of those in the LGBTQIA+ community.

“To be able to have the representation, and to see yourself in somebody else and not feel like you’re the only one is so wonderful and inspiring to kids,” Ashley says.

“We’re in our 30s so if we would’ve had this when we were younger, it would’ve meant so much, it would’ve made a big difference,” Jess adds.

The remaining 50% of funds raised will go right back to Skate City, as Sims says the organization wants to continue to support one of the last remaining roller rinks in the metro.

Sims says at Sunday’s event, more than 300 people came, helping raise just over $3,100.

