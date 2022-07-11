Omaha highway to be affected by lane closures until late November

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha drivers on one busy road can expect some lengthy construction.

According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, traffic on a portion of West Center Road/US-275 will be affected by a project for bridge repairs and pavement overlay.

Construction will take place where West Center Road meets US-275.

One lane will be closed in each direction and alternate between inside and outside lanes to still allow traffic flow.

One westbound lane will be closed between 160th Street and where West Center Road meets US-275. One eastbound lane will be closed between 156th Street and 165th Avenue.

The lane closures will come in two segments. Inside lanes will be closed from July 18 until mid-September. Outside lanes will be closed from mid-September to late November.

Side streets from US-275/W Center Road will still be accessible.

Nebraska Department of Transportation anticipates the project will be done by the end of 2022.

Omaha drivers on this road can expect to see lane closures (Nebraska Department of Transportation)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.