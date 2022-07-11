Omaha Crimestoppers looking for suspects in neighborhood car fire
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police Crimestoppers are looking for the people involved in a car fire in a neighborhood Monday.
Officials say the car fire was in the area of Grover & S. 96th St.
Authorities advise people to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information.
There’s a reward of up to $1,000 for tips leading to an arrest.
