Omaha Crimestoppers looking for suspects in neighborhood car fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police Crimestoppers are looking for the people involved in a car fire in a neighborhood Monday.

Officials say the car fire was in the area of Grover & S. 96th St.

Authorities advise people to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information.

There’s a reward of up to $1,000 for tips leading to an arrest.

