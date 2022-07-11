Monday July 11 COVID-19 update: Omaha-area hospitalizations decline, still 4x higher than a year ago

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Sarpy/Cass data snapshot

The following information is from data posted Monday on the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard and website.

DEATHS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department dashboard shows the death toll there stands at 332 people.

The dashboard does not provide any information about their age ranges or pre-existing conditions.

CASES: The health department reports that there are currently 860 active cases of COVID-19 in Sarpy County, up from 594 reported two weeks ago; and 118 in Cass County, up from 59 two weeks ago.

The health department added 943 cases in Sarpy County in the past two weeks, bringing the pandemic total there to 52,636 cases. In the same timeframe, 134 cases were added to Cass County’s total, bringing the current pandemic total there to 6,366 cases.

Of the health district’s active cases, most are in their 20s, 30s, and 40s: 171 cases in their 20s, 168 in their 30s, and 140 in their 40s. There are also 91 active cases among youth ages 14 and younger, up from 58 reported two weeks ago, with 54 of those active pediatric cases among children ages 4 or younger — the age group most recently approved for COVID-19 vaccination.

POSITIVITY RATE: The health department reported a test positivity rate of 25.5% as of Saturday, about the same as it was two weeks ago. A month ago it was 21.3%; about two months ago, it was 9%. The lab ran 557 tests in the week ending Saturday, compared to 411 and 433 tests in the past two weeks, respectively.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department’s hospital data is provided by Douglas County, according to its dashboard. That information is available in the Douglas County update below.

VACCINATIONS: The health department reported some change in the vaccination rate among residents in the past two weeks: 66.6% now in Sarpy County, and 62.4% in Cass County as of Monday.

Three Rivers data snapshot

Three Rivers Public Health Department COVID-19 dashboard updates its data on Mondays. The health district covers Dodge, Saunders, and Washington counties.

DEATHS: Three Rivers is still reporting 221 COVID-19 deaths to date.

The dashboard does not provide any detailed information about deaths or pre-existing conditions.

CASES: 3RPHD data on Tuesday indicated 148 cases had been confirmed in the past two weeks, 70 of them in the last seven days. The health department did not have data on the locations of those cases.

The health district has reported 19,284 people infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

3RPHD also reported the seven-day rolling average at 12.7 cases per 100,000 people this week, down from an average of 15.6 cases two weeks ago.

POSITIVITY RATE: Recent data reports show a spike in positivity in Dodge and Saunders counties.

As of July 3, 3RPHD was reporting a positivity rate among Dodge County residents of 12.5%, down 16.9% a week earlier. About a month earlier, the rate was 15.5%. The dashboard showed 50 tests were conducted in Dodge County during the week of July 3.

In Saunders County, 3RPHD reported a positivity rate of 11.1% as of July 3, down from 17.3% a week earlier. About a month earlier, the rate was 11.2%. The dashboard showed 50 tests were conducted in the county during the week of July 3.

In the same timeframe, the positivity rate among Washington County residents was 27.3% on July 3, up from 25.6% a week earlier. About a month earlier, the rate was 13.2%. The dashboard showed 60 tests were conducted in the county during the week of July 3.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The health district’s hospital data is provided by Douglas County, according to its dashboard. The latest update can be found below.

VACCINATIONS: 3RPHD was reporting similar vaccination rates this week as two weeks ago. Dodge County was reporting a 65.3% vaccination rate among residents ages 5 and older, 60.4% for Saunders County, and 61.9% for Washington County as of Monday. That amounts to 60.7% of all Dodge County residents, 58% of all Saunders County residents, and 59.9% of all Washington County residents.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department has been reporting COVID-19 data twice weekly, issuing updated stats on Mondays and Thursdays.

DEATHS: The local pandemic death toll stands at 1,138 people, according to Monday’s report from the health department.

CASES: DCHD also reported Monday that 810 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed since Thursday. About a year ago, DCHD confirmed 41 new cases.

The latest recent cases bring the local pandemic total to 159,511 cases.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: As of late Sunday, area hospitals were caring for 117 COVID-19 patients, five fewer than reported Friday. Of those patients, five were in pediatrics, 13 adult patients were in ICUs, and three patients were on ventilators.

About a year ago, DCHD was reporting 27 area COVID-19 hospitalizations.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Area hospital capacity fluctuates according to staffing levels. As of late Sunday, hospitals were 86% full with 183 beds available, down from 209 reported Friday. Area ICUs were 91% full with 26 beds available, down from 46 reported Friday. Pediatric ICUs were 90% full with 13 beds available — one more than reported Friday.

VACCINATIONS: Local vaccination numbers remained the same as reported Friday. To date, 66.7% of all Douglas County residents are vaccinated. Of youth ages 5-11, 39.1% are vaccinated; 68.5% of county youth ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated. DCHD is also reporting that 58.3% of those eligible, fully vaccinated residents ages 12 and older, have received their third shot or booster vaccination.

CDC’s COVID Data Tracker now features COVID-19 vaccine data on children under 5 years. See the data: bit.ly/CDTvaccination. Posted by CDC on Friday, July 8, 2022

We have free COVID-19 test kits available at the health department and locations across all three of our counties. Find the one nearest you here if you need a COVID-19 test.https://t.co/0RVAbjyV7T pic.twitter.com/grDwLJjCLK — Three Rivers Public Health (@threerivers_ph) July 11, 2022

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Below is a list of the Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for this week, including child vaccination clinics at area schools. All clinics are open to the public for any approved shot in the vaccination series as indicated below. Those planning to get a booster shot should bring their vaccination card.

TUESDAY

Noon-6:30 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st St. – All vaccines available for all ages

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 5544 Ames Ave. – Pfizer & Moderna for ages 5+

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st St. – All vaccines available for all ages

SATURDAY

Noon-3 p.m. at Girls Inc., located at 2811 N. 45th St. – Pfizer & Moderna for all ages

Today's #Covid19 Update is right here: https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/latest-news Douglas County Nebraska Nebraska... Posted by Douglas County Health Department on Thursday, July 7, 2022

About Text Nebraska

The Douglas County Health Department is encouraging residents who test positive for COVID-19 to cooperate with Text Nebraska in order to help prevent further spread of the virus.

If you are age 19 or older, have recently tested positive for COVID-19, and provided a cell number when registering for your test, you will likely receive a text message from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services phone number 1-844-774-7604 that prompts you to take a survey. Adding that number to your phone’s directory will assure that your phone or provider doesn’t mark it as a spam call.

“It is not spam and is safe to respond,” DCHD said in a Thursday news release, noting that the survey is completely digital and doesn’t require you to speak with anyone.

“Text Nebraska is the next step in contact tracing, and this is where you can help,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said in the release. “Your response is needed as the number of cases makes it impossible for our staff to keep up with the demand.”

Did you take an at-home test? Self-report your at-home test result Fill out the Douglas County Health Department form to assist with virus activity data and contact tracing.

Report home test results

Douglas County Health Department on Monday urged residents to report the results of their home COVID-19 tests to them online at douglascountyhealth.com.

“Look for the blue box labeled ‘Report A COVID-19 Home Test,’ then follow the instructions,” the health department requests.

In-home appointments

DCHD is helping those homebound to get vaccinated, scheduling in-home appointments for all three adult vaccination varieties, for any shot in the series.

To arrange this, call the DCHD information helpline at 402-444-3400.

OneWorld child vaccination clinics

OneWorld offers COVID-19 vaccinations at the following clinics:

OneWorld also offers children’s COVID-19 vaccinations at school health centers:

Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis; or you can call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment.

Children’s Hospital

Children’s Hospital is planning to offer dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinics for about a month, starting by Thursday, Nov. 11 — or sooner, if they are supplied the doses before that.

5-7 p.m. Thursdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

After Saturday, Dec. 11, pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations will be available by appointment at any Children’s Hospital location.

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations are available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can obtain COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters at the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. weekdays. Appointments can also be scheduled online.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has scheduled vaccination clinics for all COVID-19 vaccine doses, including pediatric doses, at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1-4:30 p.m.

The health department offers the first and second doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses, and booster doses of all three vaccines.

To make an appointment, call 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.

Pottawattamie County

The Pottawattamie County Public Health Department urges residents to take advantage of free drive-through COVID-19 testing at:

Hy-Vee Pharmacy on West Broadway

Nomi Health at 1751 Madison Ave.

Any Walgreens pharmacy location

Free take-home test kits are available at:

All Care Health Center , located at 902 S. Sixth St., in Council Bluffs

Pottawattamie County Public Health Department office, located at 600 S. Fourth St., Suite 100, in Council Bluffs

Walk-ins can receive COVID-19 vaccinations at the health department office at:

4-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Vaccinations are also available from 8 a.m. to noon at the Veterans Affairs Building, located at 623 Sixth Ave. in Council Bluffs.

Three Rivers health district

Three Rivers Public Health Department is giving out boosters to those in certain risk categories who have had Pfizer vaccinations. It is also working with area businesses and schools to provide plan more COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The health department has the necessary forms posted on their website, for minors and adults, for those who would like to fill them out ahead of their visit.

3RPHD’s regular clinic hours:

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers clinic at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont, is open for walk-ins from 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays.

In Saunders County, the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo, located at 1320 E. 31st St., is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

Those who are home-bound or require special accommodations but need a COVID-19 test or vaccine can contact the health district at 402-704-2245 to make arrangements.

Off-line help

METHODIST HEALTH INFORMATION: The vaccine is available at most Methodist Physicians Clinic locations. Appointments for the vaccine are recommended and can be made by calling 402-354-CARE.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process and to get assistance with signing up for a vaccination appointment.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Iowans who need help to find a vaccine appointment can call 211 for assistance or 1-800-244-7431. Older or home-bound Iowans can contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209. For multilingual assistance, call 1-877-558-2609.

NATIONAL HOTLINE: To check vaccine availability in your community, call the national COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-232-0233.

Resource links

Where to get a test: Douglas County

Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska

Vaccinations at hospitals: Nebraska Medicine | Methodist Health System | Children’s Hospital

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Hy-Vee | Walmart | Sam’s Club | Baker’s | Kohll’s | CVS | Kubat

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Bryan Health | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

COVID-19 risk dials: Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

