Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Turning up the heat this week

A hot and drier stretch of weather on the way this week
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re turning up the heat this week and heading into a drier pattern overall. Tuesday will be our last day in the 80s for a while with a high of 87 in the Metro and plenty of sunshine. Get out and enjoy!

Tuesday forecast
Tuesday forecast(wowt)

By Wednesday we make the climb into the 90s with increasing humidity for the end of the week. Friday brings us up to the mid 90s!

Heat builds
Heat builds(wowt)

The hot weather stays in place through next week with very minimal rain chances over the extended forecast. Friday evening into Saturday morning brings the chance for isolated showers and storms but no promise of meaningful moisture. By the middle of next week highs will climb near 100.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

Keep the heat in mind when making your outdoor plans! Get out early or in the evening, spend time in the shade or cool off in the AC and stay hydrated. NEVER leave a pet or child unattended in a car.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again
The Nebraska GOP has made some serious changes to its leadership
Nebraska GOP leadership sees changes, chairman voted out
Pro-choice protesters rallied at Memorial Park
Protesters rally at Omaha’s Memorial Park in support of abortion rights
Election 2022: Mike Flood wins special election in Nebraska
Nebraska State Sen. Flood submits formal resignation
More than 30 women-owned businesses participated in a makers market
Female small business owners partake in Omaha pop-up makers market

Latest News

6 First Alert Weather: Morning storm damages trees, power lines in Iowa
6 First Alert Weather: Morning storm damages trees, power lines in Iowa
Monday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Morning showers, afternoon clearing and pleasant to end the day!
Sunday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - A few storms tonight, slightly cooler Monday
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Hot and humid today, overnight storm chance