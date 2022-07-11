Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Turning up the heat this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re turning up the heat this week and heading into a drier pattern overall. Tuesday will be our last day in the 80s for a while with a high of 87 in the Metro and plenty of sunshine. Get out and enjoy!

Tuesday forecast (wowt)

By Wednesday we make the climb into the 90s with increasing humidity for the end of the week. Friday brings us up to the mid 90s!

Heat builds (wowt)

The hot weather stays in place through next week with very minimal rain chances over the extended forecast. Friday evening into Saturday morning brings the chance for isolated showers and storms but no promise of meaningful moisture. By the middle of next week highs will climb near 100.

Next 5 days (wowt)

Keep the heat in mind when making your outdoor plans! Get out early or in the evening, spend time in the shade or cool off in the AC and stay hydrated. NEVER leave a pet or child unattended in a car.

