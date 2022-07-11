Crossroads site remains barren despite promises of activity from Omaha developers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The site of the old Crossroads Mall remains barren, 18 months after the mall was demolished.

Two backhoes next to Target and acres of weeds are all that is new at the site of “The Crossroads” at 72nd and Dodge.

The planned development is supposed to breathe life back into central Omaha with new stores, businesses, and entertainment. But so far, it’s been a source of tempered hope and frustration for people living nearby.

“I’m really excited for it,” said Jessica Graham, who lives nearby. “I haven’t seen much work on it lately. I thought I would hear much more.”

“I think it’s got a lot of potential,” Crossroads neighbor Don Moss said. “I would hope that they start working on it more coming up.”

In April, a spokesperson for the project’s developer, Lockwood, said the sewers had received both the city and state permits, and that construction would heat up significantly in the next 30 days.

In late May, the site looked the same. Nothing appeared to have been done. A spokesperson later said they had nothing to release and may have something in the next couple of weeks.

A few weeks later, the only noticeable difference was weeds.

A spokesperson then said it’s a 40-acre project with many moving parts, and they’ll have several announcements in the next few weeks.

Still, some neighbors are giving them the benefit of the doubt.

“With everything going on with supply chain and everything else, it’s hard to say what their situation is but hopefully they truly are working on it and will continue work shortly,” Crossroads neighbor Don Moss added.

The Crossroads is expected to open in late 2024.

