Council Bluffs police report missing man with Alzheimer’s

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs police reported a missing man with Alzheimer’s Monday afternoon.

It’s reported Robert “Bob” Shambien, 68, was in contact with his wife, who also reported him missing, via a prepaid phone and said, “he was stuck in the woods” earlier.

He was last seen Sunday and was gone around 9 a.m. Monday according to the release.

Officials say he might be wearing a green and white shirt with jeans and is described as 5′7, 20 pounds, with grey hair and eyeglasses.

The release further states Bob is known to walk towards Iowa Western on McPherson & Valley View while also visiting the McDonalds and Hy-Vee near Madison Ave.

Authorities advise calling 911 to get him home safely.

