Advertisement

Council Bluffs police report missing man with Alzheimer’s

He was last seen Sunday and was gone around 9 a.m. Monday
If you see him call 911 so police can get him back home.
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs police reported a missing man with Alzheimer’s Monday afternoon.

It’s reported Robert “Bob” Shambien, 68, was in contact with his wife, who also reported him missing, via a prepaid phone and said, “he was stuck in the woods” earlier.

He was last seen Sunday and was gone around 9 a.m. Monday according to the release.

Officials say he might be wearing a green and white shirt with jeans and is described as 5′7, 20 pounds, with grey hair and eyeglasses.

The release further states Bob is known to walk towards Iowa Western on McPherson & Valley View while also visiting the McDonalds and Hy-Vee near Madison Ave.

Authorities advise calling 911 to get him home safely.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
As COVID-19 surges, health officials urge people to wear masks again
The Nebraska GOP has made some serious changes to its leadership
Nebraska GOP leadership sees changes, chairman voted out
Pro-choice protesters rallied at Memorial Park
Protesters rally at Omaha’s Memorial Park in support of abortion rights
Election 2022: Mike Flood wins special election in Nebraska
Nebraska State Sen. Flood submits formal resignation
More than 30 women-owned businesses participated in a makers market
Female small business owners partake in Omaha pop-up makers market

Latest News

Omaha neighborhood residents concerned with new apartment complex development
Suspect in Omaha guitar store robbery appears in court, bond set at $1M
Omaha neighbors concerned over new development
Omaha neighbors concerned over new development
BREAKING: Missing Council Bluffs man with Alzheimer’s
BREAKING: Missing Council Bluffs man with Alzheimer’s
Fortenberry's attorney could face discipline
Fortenberry's attorney could face discipline