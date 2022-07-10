Advertisement

Nebraska GOP leadership sees changes, chairman voted out

Chairman Dan Welch has been voted out of the Nebraska GOP leadership
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (WOWT) - Monumental change at the Nebraska Republican Party’s state convention in Kearney Saturday.

The Nebraska Examiner is reporting Chairman Dan Welch has been voted out of leadership after holding the position for over seven years.

Following the vote, several other top officials in the party resigned, including Executive Director Taylor Gage.

The resignations follow six delegates being banned from the meeting for various reasons.

Matt Innis was one of the delegates barred from attending. He was arrested yesterday for attempting to enter the convention.

Innis is a known critic of Gov. Pete Ricketts.

