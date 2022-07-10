Female small business owners partake in Omaha pop-up makers market

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 30 female-owned businesses set up shop just off of F Street for the first pop-up makers market.

Vendors sold a variety of handmade goods. Things like candles, jewelry, art, and even kid’s clothing.

Nicole Szymczak is a full-time hairstylist and part-time business owner. She sells eco-friendly and plant-based goods.

“I’ve realized that we have too much waste in the world, so I’m trying to hone it down a little bit,” says Szymczak. “I hand-dye a lot of my textiles. So once a month I go around Omaha and I pick up people’s avocado pits and skins they keep for me, and I create natural dye out of them. I also dye with coffee beans.”

Szymczak says she doesn’t see many pop-up markets on this side of town; so she decided to organize one herself.

“I don’t know if it’s because there’s no space or anyone to do them. But we did decide if this goes well we’ll probably do it twice a year from here on out,” says Szymczak.

With Amazon Prime Day right around the corner, these women are encouraging people to still support small businesses.

“I think I can speak for my boss and I. We both just want to lift people up and show all the other small businesses around Omaha that you’re not alone. If we can really all come together and support each other, that big stuff like this happens and it’s great for business. It’s great for all of us and I think it’s just important for small business to really be in together.”

