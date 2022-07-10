Drama ensues during the NEGOP convention

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney played backdrop to the Nebraska Republican Party’s state convention on Saturday.

The biggest news coming out of that convention today, is Chairman of the Nebraska Republican Party Dan Welch is out of party leadership.

Pam Dingman: Vote to remove Dan Welch, 204-124. Welch is removed. — Aaron Sanderford (@asanderford) July 9, 2022

This according to the tweet above from the Nebraska Examiner’s Aaron Sanderford...

The resolution was called before a vote, and the final vote was 204 yays to 124 nays removing Welch from office. Welch has been chair of the state party since March of 2015.

Since that vote Sanderford has reported several top officials in the party have resigned, including Executive Director Taylor Gage.

Have now confirmed that @NEGOP Executive Director @gagetaylor has resigned. — Aaron Sanderford (@asanderford) July 9, 2022

The controversy wasn’t limited to party leadership, some delegates felt they were given the short end of the stick during Saturday’s convention.

Six delegates were banned from the meeting for various reasons, one was barred because of allegedly showing support for a third party candidate, over a republican one.

Another delegate Matt Innis was even arrested as he tried to enter the convention, a fellow delegate, Marilyn Newland, says he posted a vulgar article disparaging party leadership.

She spoke on the duty that being a delegate carries with it.

“Every delegate here is a leader in the Nebraska Republican Party, the leaders in our party must be held to a standard of decorum,” Newland said. “The individuals in question today aren’t working to advance conservative values in our state.”

The members mentioned before were voted back into their seats as delegates.

Several top state officials took the stage at the convention today, from Governor Pete Ricketts, to Representative Adrian Smith and Congressman-elect Mike Flood. Senator Deb Fischer was also in attendance.

The list of speakers weren’t limited to just Nebraskans, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin also stopped by and delivered a speech. Governor hopeful Jim Pillen offered his thoughts on the overturning of Roe versus Wade.

“The Roe versus Wade, which is our opportunity to start showing love and compassion to young women, it’s not just stopping abortion,” Pillen said. “We have to come together and scale clinics that our for love and life to help mothers not live with a burden of abortion, save babies and save mothers.”

Pillen is set to go against State Senator Carol Blood for the governor’s mansion in November.

