David’s Morning Forecast - Hot and humid today, overnight storm chance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another warm and humid morning across the metro with temperatures in the lower 70s. We’re actually starting off a few degrees warmer than yesterday, and that trend will stick with us all day. A few patches of clouds early will give way to mostly sunny skies for the rest of your Sunday. Temperatures warm quickly, jumping into the middle 80s by Noon with afternoon highs in the low 90s around the metro.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Some middle 90s are possible just to the west for areas like Columbus and Norfolk. When you factor in the humidity, head index readings will likely climb as high as 96 to 98 degrees in Omaha. It could feel as hot as 105 degrees for areas around Columbus and Norfolk.

Forecast Heat Index This Afternoon (WOWT)

A cold front moving through overnight will bring a chance for some scattered storms. Not everyone will see rain, but a few downpours with lightning and thunder will be possible after 3am, with some storms lingering through the morning drive Monday. Showers should generally end by 10am, if not sooner. A north breeze and some morning cloud cover will help to keep temperatures a few degrees cooler, highs in the middle to upper 80s for the metro.

Storms early Monday (WOWT)

We’ll get another reasonable comfortable day Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s and some slightly lower humidity. The summer heat starts to return on Wednesday with highs back into the 90s, climbing into the middle or even upper 90s by the end of the upcoming weekend. Humidity levels will be on the increase as well, with the heat index climbing toward 100 by the weekend.

Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

